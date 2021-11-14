Kiss of Ludmilla and Thaila Ayala causes jealousy in Brunna Gonçalves

The film Moscow, by director and screenwriter Mess Santos, premiered in Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (11/11) and one of the scenes that draws attention is the kiss between Thaila Ayala and Ludmilla, who leaves the stage and acts as an actress in the film.

In an interview with Leo Dias’ column, Brunna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife, revealed that jealousy in a scene of this type is inevitable.

“I support her in everything in life, but it’s a scene I don’t like to see, I can’t watch. Of course I’m jealous, but my support is super, it’s just that watching the scene won’t happen”, he revealed.

About Moscow

The timeless plot has an air of comic book and tells the story of the character, Val, in a night full of twists, revenge and many surprises.

Filled with striking characters, action and unique dialogue, the story can be defined in many words, less predictable. The original soundtrack was in charge of DJ and producer from Minas Gerais, FTampa.

The feature features Thaila Ayala, Jennifer Nascimento, Werner Schünemann, Bruno Fagundes, Micael, Pedro Lemos, Sacha Bali, Gabi Lopes, Victor Pecoraro, Ravel Cabral and Ludmilla.

“Moscow is a film that spins off a curve in national cinema. Whether in the visual aesthetics we created for him, or in the dramatic part. I always say it’s a movie with characters, who are so unique they seem like they came out of a comic book. And the talent of this cast was instrumental in bringing so many challenging personalities to life. The question after watching won’t be whether you liked the movie, but who did you like the most in the movie,” says Mess.

Moscow was the first film to be shot in São Paulo during the beginning of the relaxation of the quarantine last year. Some of the extras were made up of realistic mannequins in order to avoid crowding, and the cast preparation and pre-production were done online, the crew was very small on set and maintained social distance.

Werner Schünemann plays a mobster and says he is very pleased to be in this project: “I feel a mixture of euphoria and pride, it was special to be part of this film for several reasons, among them I highlight the entire pre and production process carried out during the pandemic. It was all so new, knowing that we could produce art and culture even at such a heavy time for the world was very stimulating. The cast was well chosen, I feel proud to be in this casting.”

The recordings were made in just 12 days, a record time for a film production, something rarely seen in the world, as it usually takes months to complete a production of this size.

“It was the first work I did in the pandemic. We recorded in record time and in a way I’ve never done before. Not to mention that I loved working with an aesthetic closer to the comics. I love comics, I’ve collected since I was little, so it was like stepping into one of the stories I collect. It’s an aesthetic and a script that’s very different from what we’re used to seeing in Brazilian cinema and I’m curious to see how the public will receive it”, commented Thaila.

The film was financed by private investors, a business model already used in Hollywood and which allows people to invest in the film, understanding that it offers a possibility of return like any other investment.

MAIN NEWS

Marcelo Falcão is sentenced to prison for not paying child support

Britney Spears is released from her father’s guardianship after 13 years

IML report points to cause of death of Marília Mendonça

Farm 13: Rico accuses Dayane Mello of racism and prejudice

Farm 13: Rico goes after Dayane and Valentina avoids a fight

Fernanda Gentil can return to ‘É de Casa’ in 2022

Marquezine’s Butt: Flavia Pavanelli does the same procedure as the actress

