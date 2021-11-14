Lando Norris defends Palmeiras from provocation by journalist

Lando Norris, McLaren driver, is increasingly in the favor of Palmeiras fans. Present at Allianz Parque in the rout against Atlético-GO, last Wednesday (10), he defended Verdão after a provocation made by journalist Celso Miranda, from Bandeirantes.







Lando Norris is increasingly in the favor of Palmeiras fans (Photo: Reproduction) Photo: Throw!

In an interview, the journalist stated that Alviverde is ‘a bad team that doesn’t have a World Cup’ in a mocking tone and was promptly countered by Norris.

– A bad team that won 4-0 yesterday. They won, that’s what matters! – said the British pilot.

Delighted with Palmeiras and with the atmosphere of Allianz Parque, Lando Norris said he was a fan of the club and said he wanted to attend more games at the stadium.

At McLaren’s invitation, coach Abel Ferreira visited the Interlagos Autodrome, in São Paulo, last Friday (12). After presenting the driver with the Verdão jersey at Allianz Parque, the Portuguese received the wheel of Norris’ car in return, as well as experiencing the team’s day during training for the race.

This weekend, the São Paulo GP, the 18th stage of the 2021 season of Formula 1, takes place at the Interlagos racetrack. Despite being in the crowd, Abel will not be able to watch the race, because Verdão faces Fluminense on Sunday (14), the same day of the race. The confrontation takes place at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã.