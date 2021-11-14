Largest technology fair in the country, Campus Party welcomes the public again, but in a reduced way | National Newspaper

The biggest technology fair in the country, Campus Party, which started virtually, was back on Saturday (13), in Sao Paulo.

Proof of Covid vaccine is a mandatory passport for those who only go for a few hours or to sleep and wake up in the universe of technology.

“I think the experience is super cool, the networking with the guys. I think it will be really cool. Pillow, suitcase, inflatable mattress…”, said one participant.

AND inside the fair there is everything that geeks, technology and pop culture lovers, love. For starters, an internet with a speed of 40 gigabytes.

“I managed to download a game here in less than ten minutes. Back home, it would take half an hour or so. So, this internet is very fast”, says student Guilherme Rodrigues.

Dressed in character and with a custom computer especially for the event, designer Thyago Verbecas doesn’t deny it.

“Basic, right? Show me off. Hanging out here at Campus Party, saying ‘I have it, you don’t have it’ and stuff like that,” he said.

Yeah, the exhibition is part of the fun, but also the serious side of one of the biggest tech events in the world. A truck that runs across the country is an example. He parked at the site to show how to use new tools to transform dreams and projects into real products. And make money from it.

Professor Rodrigo Selback Machado has been participating in Campus Party for ten years, and has changed careers inspired by what he has learned at the fair.

Rodrigo: I teach at some universities and I have a corporate communications company, but before Campus Party these were things I didn’t even know I got involved with.

News reporter: And everything involving technology?

Rodrigo: All involving geek culture and technology.

Lectures on innovation and creativity; a drone arena; and even virtual flights are some of the experiences that can be lived at Campus Party.

The pandemic has caused the event, which has already received more than 100,000 visitors, to shrink to a maximum of 3,000, but there are new ways to participate. And a tradition is back.

Almost all events, lectures and discussions can be viewed for free, virtually, on your cell phone or on your home computer. But with the advance of vaccination, the tents that give the Campus Party its name could be set up again, to the delight of at least 600 people.

And it’s like that, mixing the simplest way of life with the most innovative that exists, which the organizers hope will help build a future that has already begun.