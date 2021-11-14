Lázaro Ramos talks about relationship with Taís Araújo

Guest of today’s “Á Prioli”, Lázaro Ramos, 43, spoke to Gabriela Prioli, on CNN Brasil, about his relationship with his wife, Taís Araújo,

“We are very different. Two completely different wards. She is emotional, spontaneous, detached. I am rational. But we connect a lot in the difference. In the humor, in the gossip”, said the actor.

We laugh a lot together, we gossip a lot. We see each other every day and keep rocking Whatsapp all day to gossip. This connects us a lot” , Lázaro Ramos.

Lázaro also revealed that the first experience of working with Taís, in the soap opera “Cobras e Lagartos” (2006), was not a good one, as both did not know the limits and did not respect each other.

However, he went on to say that they were able to “get around” this and find that balance in subsequent works, such as “Mister Brau” and “The Top of the Mountain”.

Racism

Right at the opening of the program, Lázaro spoke about racism and how it is harmful and interferes with representations.

“We are not just suffering, there are many parts of our history that have been silenced. It has a lot of power, a lot of beauty, a lot of contribution. It is a story of a lot of humanity, in that sense. We are many things, we are complex and it is important to accept this and see yourself that way. As an artist, communicator, storyteller, that’s what I’m trying to do,” said the actor.

racism plays out potencies and is important talk about all this”.

Social networks

Lázaro also spoke about social networks and how he went from someone who did not like them to an addict.

“I thought we had to adapt to it and not have its voice in the networks”, confessed the actor, adding that, when he understood that he could do more than complain, get involved, he found his voice and that left him addicted.

pandemic and government

Lázaro also stated that Brazilian art has suffered an “ideological persecution” nowadays”.

“Brazilian art is diverse par excellence. Various voices, opinions, various types of production. There is an attempt to devalue artists and artists’ voices due to an ideological persecution”, said the actor, stating that it is necessary that art has been persecuted because artists have questioned the government and the status quo.

Questioned by Prioli if he could engage more in less questioning productions in order to gain more relevance, Lázaro declared that he is not restricted to that, although his production brings questions to the standard.

“There’s one thing that sews everything together: Everything is very effective. When I produced something only rationally, it didn’t transform so much”, he declared.