Leonardo and Zé Felipe celebrate Poliana Rocha’s birthday with beautiful tributes

Leonardo and Zé Felipe paid beautiful tributes to the birthday girl of the day, Poliana Rocha

Leonardo (59) and Joe Felipe (23) used social media to honor Poliana Rocha, the big birthday girl of the day!

On his Instagram feed, the countryman posted a photo with his beloved and declared all his love. “Today it’s all hers. Congratulations my love @poliana! I wish you a long life, lots of health and achievements, I love you”, he wrote.

Zé Felipe opened the photo album with his mother and congratulated her for the new cycle. “Your day is every day!! Beautiful, affectionate, full of love with everything and everyone. Thank you for being my example and for all that I am. For believing in me every day. I see the love in you mom! You love. Happy birthday!!!”, he wrote.

In the comments, the birthday girl reciprocated her son’s affection: “You are the love of my life!!!! I love you…gratitude!!!!!”.

Virginia Fonseca pays a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law, Poliana Rocha

The one who also honored Poliana Rocha was Virginia Fonseca (22), wife of Zé Felipe.

“Today is HER TODOOO!!!! Poli, stopping by to wish you all the best that life can offer, I’m your fan, fan of the woman you are!!!”, started.

