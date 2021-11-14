Like the egg car, the SUS ambulance calls the population to get vaccinated

The Municipality of Palmital, 413 km from the city of São Paulo, decided to innovate in its vaccination campaign against covid-19. Just like the traditional egg and mush carts, an ambulance from the SUS (Unified Health System) was sent to the streets to summon residents to get vaccinated.

“Attention, attention, the Palmital Health team is passing in front of your residence to update the vaccination schedule”, announced the voice of an announcer through the loudspeaker at the top of the ambulance.

If you still haven’t had the first dose of the vaccine or are late with the second dose, take the opportunity and get vaccinated.”

Announcer in SUS ambulance in Palmital

This video summarizes a part of what is best in Brazil: the SUS. It was recorded in Palmital, a city in the interior of São Paulo with 22 thousand residents. If there is the mush car? Why not the vaccine car? 110 people were vaccinated just the first 2 neighborhoods he passed through. pic.twitter.com/TaxbyIupAF — Thaisa Oliveira (@olv_thaisa) November 12, 2021

Who caught the moment was journalist Thaísa Oliveira, who shared the video on her Twitter account: “110 people were vaccinated only in the first two neighborhoods he passed through”, she said.

For Thaísa, “this video summarizes a part of what is best in Brazil: the SUS”.

“It was recorded in Palmital, a city in the interior of São Paulo with 22 thousand inhabitants. If there is a mush car. Why not the vaccine car?”, he jokes.