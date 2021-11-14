Little girl invades the lawn and got a shirt

The superfan of the star Cristiano Ronaldo, Addison Whelan, invaded the pitch of the tie between Ireland and Portugal, for the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, and got the shirt of her idol.

The 11-year-old girl jumped over the barriers to gain access to the field at the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

Addison’s father Peter revealed to The Irish Sun his daughter’s “plan” to find out if CR7.

“We had a small plan in place. We made a poster with Ronaldo’s name, asking for his shirt, but I don’t think he saw it. “, he said.

Cristiano saw Addison running towards him and asked the security guards to leave her alone, before handing him his shirt. Whelan described meeting his idol as “a dream come true”.

“Addison worked hard on the plan and took the day off from school to celebrate her achievement,” added Peter.

Whelan and his family feared they would face a fine of €3,000 (R$18.6 thousand, at today’s rate) for the invasion, but authorities have announced that they will not charge the fine.

“I was on my way to work this morning and I passed by her room and there she was sleeping with her shirt next to her pillow. She loves him, she absolutely idolizes him. She’s on cloud nine to get his shirt.” Addison’s father.