LoL: Fans complain that Vi Arcane skin is better in Wild Rift

The series Arcane, made by Riot Games in partnership with the Netflix, is a real success! The animation has already reached Netflix’s best series status on IMDb and hit the number one spot in ratings in 36 countries, eclipsing the much talked about Round 6. In China alone, there were more than 130 million views in the first act’s premiere.

To celebrate the release, Riot also released Arcane skins for the main characters of the series: Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce. These skins are coming as the episodes release and are also available on Wild Rift, LoL Mobile (see how to get them for free).

However, the aesthetic and even animation difference between LoL and Wild Rift is generating discussions in the community. Vi’s skin, for example, is prettier on LoL Mobile, and in its recall there is even the punch training machine, a direct reference to the series. Check out the comparison of animations:

The post exceeded 11 thousand likes and many users were dissatisfied, as it is not the first time that Wild Rift is more beautiful and well-worked aesthetically than LoL itself.

However, many remembered that the difference in “engines” is an important factor in implementing new elements in the game. As LoL is an older game, it’s likely to be more difficult to implement certain aesthetic and visual elements compared to Wild Rift, which was released this year.