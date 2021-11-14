Looking for a job? Amazon has 5,500 slots for Black Friday and Christmas

The end of the year has arrived and with it millions of temporary job opportunities. only in the giant Amazon, are more than 5,500 thousand vacancies to work in several Brazilian states. These professionals will help with Black Friday and Natal operations.

About 3,100 posts are concentrated in the state of São Paulo alone. The other chances are for capacity in cities located in Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Federal District, Ceará, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

For those interested, the registrations are open until the 16th of November, through this link. The performance will be during the months of November and December and salaries were not disclosed.

Effectiveness

The company estimates that it currently employs more than 6,300 people directly and indirectly in Brazil, located in its twelve distribution centers and three delivery stations. Even though they are temporary, the vacancies offer chances of being hired.

“We have numerous associates who started in Amazon and its partners’ operations in temporary positions during Black Friday and who had permanent contracts and professional development”, says Fabiano Arroyo, HR director at Amazon in Brazil.

“But, above all, temporary work is an entry point for thousands who have no previous experience or who are leaving high school and are looking to develop professionally in a company,” he adds.