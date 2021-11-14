Luan returns to Corinthians after 35 days and Sylvinho praises the midfielder’s appearance

Big problem for Luan, he needs very specific environments to render.

He’s not like a Renato Augusto who, even if the situation is so bad, he’ll solve it, like taking a 2 from Braga and he’ll score that goal.

Luan needs a whole team tidy, obviously any player does better in a tidy and standard team, but Luan needs a lot more of that, and that’s his big flaw, he lacks personality in that. He needs a tidy team to perform and he doesn’t call the responsible and tidy up the team, as I gave an example of Renato.

But since he arrived at Corinthians, in every moment that we had a minimum standard, he surrendered.

When Tiago Nunes arrived, at Tiago’s best moment, which was games before and until the Libertadores game, Luan performed very well, in the game where we were eliminated and robbed, Luan even scored a goal and played well.

After that, the team dropped too much performance, so much so that Tiago dropped and we had no standard, Luan consequently also dropped his performance.

Second moment with Mancini, the team still had no standard and he did not yield at first, but after the team fixed, it was still Cazares well, but then when he had a chance, which was when he gave an interview complaining, he had a chance and the team already it was a little tidy, he yielded, he was doing well, good sequence, one of his best phases here, Mancini changed to 3 defenders, he continued to do a lot, playing even better with this formation, mancini fell, Fernando Lzaro took over, kept formation , he continued to render and play well, scoring a goal, including against sp, golao.

Then with Sylvinho, the whole context changed. Sylvinho arrived and the team had no standard, Sylvinho arrived with a formation that did not have a centralized midfielder, he played with three of a kind in the middle, with 3 defensive midfielders, there was no such offensive midfielder. So he tried a false 9, for a team that didn’t create, nothing yielded, and after that he rarely had a chance in his position, so he went to the bench.