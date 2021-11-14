Luan returns to Corinthians after 35 days and Sylvinho praises the midfielder’s appearance

Corinthians beat Cuiabá last Saturday, 3-2, at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. After 35 days, Luan returned to the field wearing Timão’s shirt and was praised by Sylvinho.

“Luan is an athlete, and I’ve always said that, that he was a starter in nine games as a false 9. That’s when the team was fighting between eighth, ninth and tenth in the table. It wasn’t a positive scenario. Luan, at one point, lost this spot to Jô and he started to deliver a retention and make the team progress in the opposing field,” said Sylvinho at a press conference after the match.

“Luan has been working well, we get along really well. I convert eye to eye and this loyal way of being. We always seek to improve and improve the athlete, we give the same condition to everyone. He’s responding really well, it could be a fake 9, a midfielder or playing on the left side. We can see from the trajectory and career of everything he has achieved. There are more than one function and it can render in all of them. It doesn’t just depend on him, it depends on our study as a team. I was happy for the input and for how much he collaborated. He played important and very good minutes, he helped us a lot at the end of the game“, completed the Corinthians coach.

The last time Luan had taken the field was in Corinthians’ 1-0 defeat, against Sport, on October 9th. Since then, shirt 7 has not left the bench in the following six games against: Fluminense, São Paulo, Internacional, Chapecoense, Fortaleza and Atlético-MG.

It is worth mentioning that, last Saturday, against Cuiabá, Luan spent just over 15 minutes on the field. Shirt 7 even finished a ball from the edge of the area.

With the victory, Corinthians took fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, reaching 50 points. The team’s next appointment is on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

