Luxembourg guarantees that he is not moving away from Cruzeiro and says: ‘I’m closer to renewal’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro



Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo spoke about the renewal of his contract with Cruzeiro. In negotiations with the club, the coach assured that he is not moving away and that, on the contrary, he is closer to closing with Fox for the 2022 season.

“I come to explain a situation that is uncomfortable. Globo.com released an article saying that I am further away from Cruzeiro because I demanded some things and, with that, made me distance myself from renewal. The first conversation I had with Sergio this week. We talk about a number of things. There was no requirement, nothing like that,” he began, in a video released by Cruzeiro.

“I’m not walking away, there’s nothing like that. On the contrary, we are getting closer and closer, talking about our possibilities for the coming year of what we are going to do. This is how the contract is renewed. It’s not ‘Independence or Death’, I stay or I don’t stay, if I hire or if I don’t, if there is payment or if there is no payment. There is none of that. The discussion goes through a series of things”, he added.

Luxembourg was hired by Cruzeiro at the beginning of August this year to take the club out of the relegation zone for Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. He got an undefeated streak that made the team escape the Z4 and practically guarantee the permanence in Serie B with three rounds to the end of the competition.

One of Luxemburg’s demands to take over Cruzeiro was to bring the salaries of players and employees up to date. It took some time, but it was regularized at the end of October. Now, Fox is negotiating with the coach as he deals with the move to the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) in January.

“They said that I am distant because I demanded it. What did I require? How do you know? It’s payment… I said it was already paid on time. Now there’s another story that the club is moving to other stories. This is all a matter of talking”, said Luxemburg.

“I’m negotiating with Sérgio (Rodrigues, president). The negotiation goes through several situations until reaching a common denominator, a hit. On the contrary, instead of being more distant, I think I’m closer to the renewal with Cruzeiro”, concluded.

