At 10:56 am this Friday (12), Magazine Luiza’s shares led the list of the eight biggest drops in the Ibovespa, dropping 12.09%. The result was a reflection of the balance released by the company this Thursday (11), after the closing of B3.

The company reported adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 of R$ 22.6 million, down 89% compared to the same period in 2020. With that, the shares of Luiza Trajano’s company reacted negatively on Friday. At 12:56, the MGLU3 was already down 14.80%.

The decrease in profitability and the slowdown in sales impacted analysts’ view of the result, in addition to the prospect of a more challenging economic scenario persisting.

– The performance of physical stores was impacted by the worsening of macroeconomic indicators, such as the increase in inflation and interest rates – stated Magazine Luiza.

In a report, Credit Suisse bank said it was “disappointed but not surprised”.

Despite sales driven by the marketplace, sales at physical stores dropped 8%. The company ended September with an adjusted cash balance of R$9.1 billion.

