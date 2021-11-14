Monique Mello – 11/12/2021 5:42 pm | updated on 11/13/2021 8:27 am
At 10:56 am this Friday (12), Magazine Luiza’s shares led the list of the eight biggest drops in the Ibovespa, dropping 12.09%. The result was a reflection of the balance released by the company this Thursday (11), after the closing of B3.
The company reported adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 of R$ 22.6 million, down 89% compared to the same period in 2020. With that, the shares of Luiza Trajano’s company reacted negatively on Friday. At 12:56, the MGLU3 was already down 14.80%.
The decrease in profitability and the slowdown in sales impacted analysts’ view of the result, in addition to the prospect of a more challenging economic scenario persisting.
– The performance of physical stores was impacted by the worsening of macroeconomic indicators, such as the increase in inflation and interest rates – stated Magazine Luiza.
In a report, Credit Suisse bank said it was “disappointed but not surprised”.
Despite sales driven by the marketplace, sales at physical stores dropped 8%. The company ended September with an adjusted cash balance of R$9.1 billion.
Read too1 Minister Guedes cites ‘huge pressure’ for Auxílio Brasil greater
two Government extends payroll exemption
3 Pyramid: PF arrests group that would have defrauded R$ 100 million
4 Brazil is the first country in Latin America with 5G internet
5 Vox Populi, who has already received bribes, gives Lula victory in 22
The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.