Maiara and Maraisa pay homage to Marília in the 1st show after the singer’s death; watch | celebrities

Instagram Maiara and Maraisa

On Friday night, the duo Maiara and Maraisa played their first show after the death of their friend and partner Marília Mendonça. The presentation was in Apucarana, Paraná. The most emotional moment of the night happened when the two sang the song “Everybody but you”, composed by the three. At this moment, images of Marília singing were projected on a large screen on the stage. The audience sang in chorus and lit lighters to light up the night, transforming the audience into a huge starry sky.

The song’s lyrics could not be more appropriate to represent the moment of loss after Marília’s death, eight days ago, in a plane crash that killed four other members of the flight that was going to Piedade de Caratinga in Minas Gerais, where the singer would make a show. The composition says: “I learned, but where are you to applaud me? If everyone saw why you can’t see/ All this effort I’m making / To make you feel proud”. Another snippet of the song reads: “Everybody but you / Everybody, everybody, everybody sees / Everybody but you.”

Maiara and Maraisa are going to perform in Caratinga. The presentation will take place next Sunday, November 21, at Parque de Exposições João da Costa Mafra, with the same structure that was being set up to receive Marília. The information was given by businessman Rogério Soares to local TV, the Super Canal TV. Maiara also spoke up when announcing the resumption of the duo’s agenda: “The best way to continue believing that things will be okay is simply to keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on top of a On stage, the memory of our Queen will be remembered in the best possible way. We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”

The two sisters participated in a service held just for family and friends of Marília, in Goiânia. Maiara and Maraisa sang and spoke of the deep brotherhood that united the three. Also present were the duo Henrique and Juliano and Murilo Huff, father of the singer’s son. Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira, spoke for the first time after her loss. She highlighted the joy and intensity of her daughter, “who filled the whole house.”