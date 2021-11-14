Maiara and Maraisa pay homage to Marília Mendonça in their first show after an accident: ‘As long as there is love, there will be its legacy’ | North and Northwest

The images were recorded at the pair’s presentation, held on Friday (12), in Apucarana, in northern Paraná. It was the Maiara and Maraisa’s first show after Marília’s death.

In the image, the sisters sing accompanied by the audience the song “De Quem é culpa?”, composed and recorded by Marília Mendonça.

“As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília”, wrote the artists in the caption dedicated to her friend.

On Wednesday (10), the duo announced the resumption of the concert schedule, which had been suspended after the death of Marília, who was 26 years old.

The three singers had launched the project “Patroas” and were going on a tour to tell the story of their friendship, which began when they were still dedicated to songwriting, almost a decade ago.

This week, Maiara and Maraisa released the video for the song ‘You don’t send me’ recorded with Marília. The work is part of the project, launched in October this year.

Maiara and Maraisa with Marília Mendonça in the Patroas project

Maiara and Maraisa asked their fans for strength and published on social networks that continuing with the musical work, on stage, is the “best way to continue believing that things will be fine”.

This Saturday, the artists sing in Gaivotas, Santa Catarina. On Sunday (14), the duo will perform a show that would be by Marília Mendonça, in Lorena, São Paulo, performing in her place.

Maiara and Maraisa announce resumption of concerts after Marília Mendonça's death

The plane crash that killed Marília Mendonça happened on Friday (5), in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. Another four people also died – among them her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. The bodies of the relatives were veiled at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, on Saturday (6).

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery.

Maiara and Maraisa say goodbye to Marília Mendonça at a wake

Maiara & Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, João Neto & Frederico, Luisa Sonza, Jorge (double with Mateus), Naiara Azevedo, Fernando (double with Sorocaba), Murilo Huff (ex Marília), Luisa (double with Maurílio) and João Reis , Cristiano Araújo’s father, were present.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis, on July 22, 1995. Among the great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

The singers Maiara and Maraisa and the singers Henrique and Juliano participate in the procession in a firefighter car by the singer Marília Mendonça on the road in Goiânia (GO)

Read below the full text posted by Maraisa:

“Even though we are fighting a battle with ourselves, our faith being put to the test all the time, and our attachment hurting by the minute, it’s time to reflect and remember.

Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored to have shared so many moments together.

There are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch.

Everything we dream together, we conquer. Everything that life has given us, we share.

Everything we felt, between us, we spoke. Everything we suffer, we overcome.

In the face of weaknesses, we never give up. In the face of fear we never fall.

This sad and uncertain atmosphere is fleeting, the memories are not. You gave voice to women!

You made everyone question this week about the good use of the time we have. And speaking of time, you’ve conquered eternity,

it’s on national and international hit charts, on urban art walls through the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers, and will be forever in our hearts.

As long as your name is spoken you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground.

As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. Love you friend! Mistresses”.

