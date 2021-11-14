Maiara and Maraisa praise Marília at the 1st show after the singer’s death – Entertainment

Maiara and Maraisa performed their first show, this Friday (12), after the death of Marília Mendonça. The duo performed in Apucarana, Paraná, and paid tribute to their friend and singer during the event.

The sisters pulled the beginning of the chorus from Whose Fault Is It?, one of Marília’s hits, and asked the audience to sing the song. During the song, images of the singer were displayed on the screen that was placed on stage. Fans also turned on cell phone lights to honor the singer.

On social networks, Maiara and Maraisa shared a small part of the tribute with a text to exalt Marília.

“Although we are fighting a battle against ourselves, our faith put to the test all the time and our attachment hurting every minute, it is time to reflect and remember. Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored in having shared so many moments together”, posted the sisters in part of the message.

“As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. We love you”, completed the singers.

Marília Mendonça, 26 years old, died on the 5th of the month after crash of the plane he was on, in the Caratinga mountains, in Minas Gerais. The singer traveled for work and would perform across the state. The news of the death was confirmed by the artist’s press office. In addition to her, four more people died. The plane carrying Marília took off from Goiânia to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, where she would make a presentation that same night.

