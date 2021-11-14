Maiara and Maraisa thrill fans in their first show after Marília’s death

Maiara and Maraisa’s first show after the death of Marília Mendonça touched the fans of the duo and the Rainha da Sofrência, who died on the 5th of May, aged 26, in a tragic plane accident, in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The presentation was held this Friday night (12/11), in Apucarana, Paraná. On Instagram, Maraisa shared a video snippet in which she shows exactly the moment of the special tribute andand made a beautiful declaration of love for her friend.

“Although we are fighting a battle against ourselves, our faith put to the test all the time and our attachment hurting every minute, it is time to reflect and remember”, wrote the countryman, this Saturday morning (13/11).

“Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored to have shared so many moments together. There are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch. Everything we dream together, we conquer. Everything that life has given us, we share. Everything we felt, between us, we spoke. Everything we suffer, we overcome. In the face of weaknesses, we never give up. In the face of fear, we never fall. This sad and uncertain atmosphere is fleeting, memories are not”, continued Maraisa.

And he added: “You gave voice to women! You made everyone question this week about the good use of the time we have. And speaking of time, you’ve conquered eternity, you’re on national and international hit charts, on urban art walls in the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers, and you’ll be forever in our hearts. As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have the strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. Love you friend! Mistresses”.

