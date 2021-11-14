Mako Komuro, the former princess of Japan who left royalty to marry a commoner, moves to New York with her husband | World

2 of 2 Former Japanese high-priced Mako (left) and her husband, Kei Komuro, at Tokyo International Airport before boarding for the US on November 14, 2021 — Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Former Japanese high-priced Mako (left) and her husband, Kei Komuro, at Tokyo International Airport before flying to the United States on November 14, 2021 — Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/AP