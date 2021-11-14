Maraisa vents about the death of Marília Mendonça after resuming her concert schedule: ‘Travando um Batalha’ | celebrities

Maraisa shared a dedication to a book she won from Marília Mendonçareproduction

Rio – Maraisa used her social networks, this Saturday (13), to share a new outburst about the death of Marília Mendonça. After resuming the duo’s concert schedule with her sister, Maiara, the singer published an emotional text in which she pays tribute to the artist who died after suffering a plane crash that left four other victims.

“Although we are fighting a battle against ourselves, our faith being put to the test all the time and our attachment hurting every minute, it’s time to reflect and remember”, began the countryman in the caption of the post where he shares an excerpt from the show held this Friday in Acapurana, Paraná. In the video, the duo sings “De Quem É a Culpa?”, in one of Marília Mendonça’s greatest hits.

Maraisa continued the publication recalling special moments she lived with her friend, who was part of the “Patroas” project together with the country duo. “Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored to have shared so many moments together”, she declared.

“There are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch. Everything we dreamed of together, we conquered. Everything that life has given us, we share. we overcame. In the face of weaknesses we never give up. In the face of fear we never fall.”

The singer ended her tribute by highlighting the legacy left by one of the greatest representatives of the genre known as “feminejo”. “As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. I love you, friend!”, he concluded.

