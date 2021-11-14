Marcelo Falcão is under house arrest for not paying child support – E-mails

Musician Marcelo Falcão was ordered under house arrest by the Rio de Janeiro court for not paying child support. Photo: Instagram/@marcelo_falcao

The singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band The Rappa, had house arrest decreed by the justice of the Rio de Janeiro for not paying child support for her daughter Ágatha Silveira, who was recognized by a DNA test in 2016. According to the decision, Falcão will serve a 60-day sentence using an electronic ankle bracelet, and may only leave to go to the doctor. Judge André Cortes Lopes’ decision, from the 18th Family Court, took into account the pandemic, “in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 among the prison population”.

In his defense, Falcão claimed financial insufficiency for payment of the debt. He argues that his career had a decline after the band’s disbandment, as well as having gone into debt to try to leverage his solo career. Falcão’s defense also used the pandemic and restrictions imposed on gatherings and concerts to justify his “complete bankruptcy”.

However, in the decision, the judge took into account that Hawk “he is a renowned musician and has been performing at lives and events, with tours abroad scheduled for this year.” According to the document, the debt would have reached the high amount contested by the musician due to constant non-payment. “Moreover, he didn’t even offer a proposal to pay his debt in installments, even avoiding paying his pensions.”

On the night of Friday, 12, after the repercussion of the case, the singer went to social networks to declare himself. In a series of videos on Instagram, he claims he has a lot of “mimimi and gossip” under his name. “I’ve never failed to do anything in court,” he begins. “Now, finding out when I was 20 years old, created by someone else, with someone else’s name, I didn’t have the opportunity to be together and all that… Then it appears because he’s the one of the band’s singers there, with two feet in the chest wanting to destroy my career,” he continues.

“I’m a good guy, I’m an honest guy, no one can do this. I’m a doer of justice and I’m going to prove to you up front who was really wrong because I’ll never be wrong, because I don’t accept being wrong “, he added, thanking the fans for being with him giving support at this moment.

The recognition of Agatha’s paternity came after a DNA test in 2016. “I was told that I was a father in a technical report and not in a maternity hospital, as usual”, he wrote on a social network at the time, when the girl was 17 years old. Currently, Agatha is of legal age.