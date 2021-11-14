March against hunger occupies streets in the city of SP this Saturday | São Paulo

Protesters held a march against hunger this Saturday (13th) in São Paulo. The act was organized by the Movimiento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto (MTST) and the Frente Povo Sem Medo and was also convened in other states.
“The working class of São Paulo is on the streets, this Saturday, in the March against Hunger. We can’t stand the misery caused by the Bolsonaro government any longer. The high cost of gas, food, the lack of emergency aid and the end of Bolsa Família are at stake. , increasingly, the people in invisibility”, wrote the organizers on social networks.
The group began the concentration at around 1 pm at the Paraíso do Metrô station and, at around 3 pm, continued on a walk to Praça da Sé, temporarily occupying Avenida 23 de Maio.
At 3:20 pm, the protest reached Praça João Mendes, in the Center, and, at 4:15 pm, the steps of the Cathedral, where an ecumenical event was scheduled with Father Júlio Lancelotti and other religious leaders.
Guilherme Boulos, leader of the movements and already defined by the PSOL as a pre-candidate for the state government dispute in 2022, accompanied the entire march.
Protesters protested against hunger on the streets of the city of São Paulo this Saturday afternoon (13) — Photo: Roberto Sungi/Futura Press/Estadão Conteúdo