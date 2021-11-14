Marcos ‘Pezão’ knocks out Rothwell in 32 seconds

After a long time, Marcos Rogério de Lima, finally, had a streak of victories in the UFC and it happened in a special way. In the edition ‘Vegas 42’, held this Saturday (13), in Las Vegas (USA), ‘Pezão’ brutalized Ben Rothwell, heavyweight veteran, and took just 32 seconds to knock out. After the beautiful performance, the Brazilian begins to envision a possible entry into the top-15 of the category.

Semi-finalist at the third edition of TUF Brasil, Marcos ‘Pezão’, aged 36, made his debut on Ultimate in 2014, with a triumph over Richardson Moreira. However, the heavyweight alternated wins and losses in the biggest MMA organization in the world. Now the athlete has finally rocked past Maurice Greene and Ben Rothwell.

The fight

As a good fight between heavyweights, Marcos ‘Pezão’ and Ben Rothwell entered the Octagon willing to end the fight as soon as possible and that’s exactly what happened. In his first attack, the Brazilian applied a low kick to the opponent who accused the blow. Faster and smelling blood, the São Paulo native didn’t fear the American’s power, he landed another kick, a left-handed cross that made the opponent walk backwards and, on the grid, he didn’t stop hitting.

With the giant bewildered, ‘Pezão’ continued attacking frantically with crosses and was almost harmed by referee Herb Dean, who only stopped the fight after the fighter informed that the opponent was in poor condition to continue. In other words, in addition to acting well in the octagon, ‘Pezão’ also showed a rare ‘fairplay’ in a sport as violent as MMA. Without a doubt, this was one of the best performances by the Brazilian in his career and gives him courage to continue evolving and looking for a place in the UFC heavyweight’s top-15.

Khaos brutally knocks out again in the UFC

When the fight between welterweight (77 kg) Khaos Williams and Miguel Baeza was announced by the UFC, part of the MMA community celebrated. The reason is simple, since the athletes are aggressive and are part of the new generation of the category. In the Octagon, the protagonists of the action did not disappoint. In the first round, ‘The Ox Fighter’ showed how dangerous he is in striking and scared ‘Caramel Thunder’, who has a good level in the sector, with his power. So much so that he landed the best shots. Realizing that he was at a disadvantage standing, Baeza managed to take the duel to the ground and, as he has greater knowledge of jiu-jitsu, he almost submitted Khaos. The fighter tried to make several strikes, but the striker was alert, it was cold and managed to survive.

In the second round, the athletes slowed down, but the fight remained balanced. In the standup, Khaos, again, had the advantage with his hands, while Baeza bet on the kicks. In the third and final round, the fighters went for all or nothing, willing to not let the side judges decide the battle and they succeeded, but who got the better of ‘The Ox Fighter’. When he armed himself to attack, the striker received a good low kick from ‘Caramel Thunder’, which even destabilized him, but he resisted, in fits and starts, advanced and hit an overwhelming right cross, which gave the final numbers to the confrontation.

Khaos Williams, 27, made his UFC debut in 2020 and has become an MMA sensation because of the power in his hands. In his first two appearances in the Octagon, the American knocked out Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan in an incredible 27 and 30 seconds respectively. As a result, the athlete was defeated by Michel Pereira, in a duel that forced the Brazilian to be strategic. After the setback, ‘The Ox Fighter’ bounced back by beating Matthew Semelsberger and Miguel Baeza, two good welterweights, in 2021.

Yadong impresses and continues on his way to the top of bantamweight

Little by little, Song Yadong is no longer a promise of MMA to become a real threat to the tops of the bantamweight (61 kg) in the UFC. This Saturday, the 23-year-old Chinese faced Julio Arce, who has a good level, but did not have any work in the octagon. In the first round, the Asian already showed that he was above his opponent in terms of striking and speed. Thus, in the second round, the athlete wasted no time and gave the final numbers to the duel by hitting the American with a beautiful sequence of kicks, jabs and straights.

Yadong’s good performance at UFC Vegas 42 meant his second straight win for the company. The Chinese, a pupil of the legend Urijah Faber, debuted for the biggest MMA organization in the world in 2017, competed in nine fights in it, got the better of seven, four on the fast lane, lost one and drew another. Currently, the talented athlete occupies 15th place in the bantamweight ranking and, as he is young, the tendency is for him to evolve and climb the leaderboard soon.

Check out the results of UFC Vegas 42 below:

Marcos ‘Pezão’ knocked out Ben Rothwell in the 1st round;

Felicia Spencer knocked out Leah Letson in the 3rd round;

Khaos Williams knocked out Miguel Baeza in the 3rd round;

Song Yadong knocked out Julio Arce in the 2nd round;

Joel Álvarez knocked out Thiago Moses in the 1st round;

Andrea Lee defeated Cynthia Calvillo via medical interruption in the 2nd round;

Sean Woodson knocked out Collin Anglin in the 1st round;

Cortney Casey defeated Liana Jojua via unanimous decision;

Rafael Alves submitted Marc Diakiese in the 1st round;

Da Un Jung knocked out Kennedy Nzechukwu in the 1st round.