Marieta Severo surprises Pedro Bial with outbursts about the difficult phase of the pandemic

Severus Marieta participated in the conversation with bial, gives Globe, and recalled a delicate moment in the Covid-19 pandemic that he lived through. In the attraction of Pedro Bial, the actress of Um Lugar ao Sol told how she faced the coronavirus and highlighted the importance of talking about the subject.

“After having seen the testimony of victims’ relatives at the CPI, that was overwhelming“, declared the famous woman, who vented: “If facing death is terrible, it is that encounter that no one wants to have. I recovered, with some sequels, but I am a survivor among these more than 600 thousand dead“.

She also commented on the return to dramaturgy in the new 9pm soap opera. The actress said her character, Vó Noca, played a huge role in her recovery from isolation, Covid-19 and her husband Aderbal Freire’s stroke in August of this year.

“Grandma Noca occupied an absolutely precious space in my life during the pandemic, with everything I went through. Not only the pandemic but also the Aderbal stroke. I entered a very large area of ​​shadows and I can say that fiction saves, not only those who watch it, but those who do it.“, guaranteed the veteran.

Also in the interview with Bial, which aired at dawn today (13), Marieta Severo criticized the government’s management in relation to Brazilian culture. “Surviving is our strength, it’s no use trying to put this beautiful boat of culture, customs, behind. It’s no use, they can’t contain it, and that’s their despair“he commented.

“It’s sad, especially for a person who is 74 years old like me, to think ‘Will I be able to see the reconstruction of this country?’ And in every way, culture, environment, customs, everything is going backwards“, shot.

On social media, many people commented Marieta’s needling to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). “Guys, Marieta Severo punching the government in the interview with Bial“, observed a netizen. “Giant Severo Marieta in the interview with Bial“, commented another.