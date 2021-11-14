Marília Mendonça died instantly in a plane crash, says coroner

According to information from the Legal Medical Post of Caratinga (MG), the possible cause of the death of Marília Mendonça and the too involved at the plane crash on friday (5) is identified as blunt polytrauma. If confirmed, this would indicate that victims may have died at the time of the fall instantly.

In an interview with G1, the medical examiner of the Legal Medical Post of Caratinga (MG), Pedro Coelho, said that it is still necessary to wait for additional tests to determine whether the pilots would not have suffered, for example, some kind of sudden illness. By e-mail, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirmed to Metrópoles that “polytrauma is a consequence of the plane crash”, but the agency “awaits the finalization of the reports”.

Polytrauma is a common cause of death among victims of violent deaths and may indicate, depending on the case, that there was brain and spinal cord injury, hemorrhages of varying degrees, loss of limbs, burns or multiple bone fractures.

