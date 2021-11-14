Marília Mendonça: Luísa Sonza sings “Graveto” in an emotional tribute to the Queen of Sofrência; watch

The tributes to Marília Mendonça after her tragic death, on November 5th, due to a plane accident, continue to touch the entire country. After the beautiful tribute from Maiara and Maraísa, it was Luísa Sonza’s turn to pay tribute to the queen of suffering, with whom she was a very good friend.

The blonde’s tribute took place on a cruise, at her first show after two years away from the stage due to the covid-19 pandemic. In her Instagram stories this morning (13), Sonza shared records made by fans of the moment she sang “Graveto”, one of Mendonça’s biggest hits, released in 2019 and which is part of the album “Todos os Cantos” .

With a giant photo of Marília at the back of the stage, Luísa sang the emotional lyrics, which talk about saudade, together with the fans. The moment drew tears from those present and from those who watched it on social media. Just spy:

Luísa singing “Graveto” in honor of Marilia Mendonça today. pic.twitter.com/vS4kUUEQJO — Infos Luísa Sonza (@infosluisasonza) November 13, 2021

Luísa Sonza makes a beautiful tribute to Marília Mendonça – 1 pic.twitter.com/ONIiibrpgF — Only Media (@MediasSo) November 13, 2021

Luísa Sonza pays a beautiful tribute to Marília Mendonça – 2 pic.twitter.com/ZiqBB014CH — Only Media (@MediasSo) November 13, 2021

On Instagram, the voice of “Penhasco” also made a point of paying homage to her friend on the day of the fateful accident. “All of Brazil loves you. You have no barriers, your music reaches people. […] Thanks for stopping by here. You inspired me and taught me about music, but mostly about humanity”, he wrote.

Luísa also remembered everything she learned from the queen of the sertanejo. “You taught me a lot about lightness. I’ll try to be as light as I can today for you. I spent the night thinking about you and how your songs brought me happy moments and wondering if they would never make me happy again. Or that I wouldn’t even be able to hear. But I decided in talking to myself that I wouldn’t let what happened destroy your lightness and the lightness and grandeur of your art. What she brings to people and to me. And I won’t”, stated.

“I will sing in every corner of this world out loud you. And I’m sure all the women of music of our generation and beyond will too. You stay alive because all of Brazil has a part of you”, added Sonza.

The duo’s friendship was longstanding and the two even recorded the song “Melhor Sozinha” together. Remember the duet: