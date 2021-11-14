Marília Mendonça: Maiara and Maraisa perform their first show after death

Maraisa tells how she and Maiara deal with the loss of their friend

This Saturday morning (13), Maraisa made a post talking about the show and told how she and Maiara are dealing with the death of Marília Mendonça, with whom they would go on tour in 2022 with the project “Patroas”.

“Although we are fighting a battle against ourselves, our faith put to the test all the time and our attachment hurting every minute, it is time to reflect and remember. Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored in having shared so many moments together,” he said.

“There are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch. Everything we dreamed of together, we conquered. Everything that life has given us, we share. we overcame”, he highlighted.

Singer extols Marília Mendonça’s legacy

Marília’s death caused a commotion in the artistic world and reverberated in the international press. “In the face of weaknesses we never give up. In the face of fear, we never fall. This sad and uncertain climate is fleeting, memories are not. You gave voice to women! You made everyone question this week about the good use of our time”, commented.

In addition to having an incredible voice, Marília was also a composer and wrote lyrics that will remain in everyone’s memory. “And speaking of time, you’ve conquered eternity, you’re on national and international hit charts, on urban art walls in the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers, and you’ll be there always in our hearts,” he guaranteed.

Finally, Maraisa declared that she will always remember her friend: “As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília . Love you friend!”.