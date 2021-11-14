Marília Mendonça: Maiara and Maraisa perform their first show since their friend’s death, with the right to a beautiful and emotional tribute; watch

Our eternal queen of suffering, Marília Mendonça, died on November 5th and left Brazil in mourning, as well as the artist’s friends, the duo Maiara and Maraísa. This Friday (12), the day that marked a week since the tragic plane crash that took the singer’s life, the country women made a point of paying homage to their friend’s legacy.

The duo took the stage for the first time since what happened in Apucarana, in the interior of Paraná. During the presentation, videos of Marília were projected on the screen, while the two sang one of the star’s songs with the audience. The images of Mendonça, as well as the lyrics of “De Quem é a Culpa?”, brought fans to tears. Just spy:

This Saturday morning (13), Maraísa shared a beautiful video of the moment on social networks and took the opportunity to give a long vent about her friend who left. “Even though we are fighting a battle with ourselves, our faith being put to the test all the time, and our attachment hurting by the minute, it’s time to reflect and remember. Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored to have shared so many moments together”, began the singer.

The artist then stated that mourning cannot erase the memories of the good times with Marília. “There are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch. Everything we dream together, we conquer. Everything that life has given us, we share. Everything we felt, between us, we spoke. Everything we suffer, we overcome. In the face of weaknesses, we never give up. In the face of fear we never fall. This sad and uncertain atmosphere is fleeting, the memories are not”, added.

Maraísa then recalled all the beautiful tributes that Mendonça received after his death. “You gave voice to women! You made everyone question this week about the good use of the time we have. And speaking of time, you’ve conquered eternity, you’re on national and international hit charts, on urban art walls in the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers, and you’ll be forever in our hearts”, continued the singer.

Finally, Maraísa reinforced that Marília’s story will be eternal. “As long as your name is spoken you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. Love you friend! Mistresses”, concluded. Check out the full publication:

Maiara and Maraisa will perform in Caratinga in place of Marília Mendonça

According to information from Agência 1, the company responsible for contracting the show that Marília Mendonça would perform in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, the duo Maiara and Maraisa will pay tribute to the artist, scheduled for November 21st. The sisters, close friends of Marília and her partners in the “Patroas” project, will perform for the public who had already purchased tickets for the concert by the voice of “Infiel” at the Parque de Exposições de Caratinga.