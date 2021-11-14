Marília Mendonça: Matheuzinho appears on a show after his girlfriend’s death

Matheus returned to the stage after the early death of Marília Mendonça, victim of an air accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. Before the tragedy, he was living the beginning of the romance with the sertaneja and was already seen in videos behind the scenes with the “queen of suffering”, despite the romance not having been made public.

Matheuzinho participated in the concert of Israel and Rodolff at Villa Country, in São Paulo, this Friday (12), and sang “Só de Sacanagem” alongside the duo. Viih Tube and Thais Braz checked the presentation of Rodolffo, ex-partner of “Big Brother Brasil”. The couple Biel and Tays Reis were also there, as well as Emilly Araújo.

Matheuzinho vents after suffering attacks on the web

Living through the mourning process, Matheuzinho lamented the attacks that have been suffering on the web and asked people to respect their pain.

“Please stop attacking me! I can’t stand reading comments comparing my pain with other people’s… everyone is suffering a lot! Don’t speak what you don’t know, please. This can hurt a lot of people! Me I follow in silence… just respect”, wrote the musician on his Twitter.

Singer says he will remain silent

Matheuzinho also made it clear that will not grant an interview or give statements. “I’m not going to talk to anyone, I’m not going to interview anyone and I’m still here with my grief and my pain. Please respect that! May God comfort the hearts of all of you,” he concluded.

Marília and Matheusinho have come closer in recent months, after the artist’s termination with Murilo Huff, father of their only child, Léo, aged 1 years and 11 months.