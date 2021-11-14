Married for 17 years, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos pose nude for the cover of a magazine· TV News

One of the most famous and beloved couples on television, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos posed nude for the cover of a magazine. The pair said that the idea for the record came from the actress, who wanted to show a daring side of the two to the public. “I didn’t want to fall into the perfect couples place,” she said.

The actors were featured in this week’s publication of Ela magazine, by O Globo newspaper. In the interview, Taís defended the photo shoot as a way to do something different with Lázaro Ramos.

“We’ve been married for 17 years, we’ve done so much… Otherwise, it seems that we don’t date anymore, that we only do what people expect. Despite being a standard family, with a woman, man, daughter and son, we don’t believe that be the only existing model. So, it was a way of saying: You know what? Let’s try to break the fuck up!”, he commented in the conversation.

Tais also explained that his way of dealing with nudity has changed over time. She recalled that she started having restrictions with her naked body due to an episode in Xica da Silva (1996), a soap opera in which she was the protagonist.

At the time, the actress had just turned 18 and soon made her first scene without clothes on television. The record, however, ended up in the hands of the press before going on air, and the repercussion left her upset.

She was young, turned 18, and the nude was explored a lot in the soap opera. The problem is when they only eroticize the business and it becomes an object. Take away humanity, subjectivity […] Nowadays, I beat it. Our body is just the body, people! I think this thing about people eroticizing their naked bodies a lot is silly.

Lázaro, on the other hand, said that he never had problems with nudity in works: “I’ve been naked on stage many times. Having a character makes it easier. On the day of the photos it was such a cool atmosphere, which was a good experience”, he commented.

successful marriage

Together since 2004, the couple shared the success formula to keep love (and sex) firm even after so long.

“There are stages that are wonderful, and others that are not. When it’s not so cool, you’ll work to change. But, in a 17-year marriage, there are things that are important beyond sex,” explained the actress.

For Ramos, discovering new things can help in the union: “There’s a lot of surprise. Suddenly, you make a giant wish out of nowhere, and you say: Jeez,” he joked.

The actors also share professional projects. Ramos was confirmed in the second season of the series Aruanas, which has Taís as one of the protagonists, Veronica. The couple will appear together in just one scene.

In 2022, however, the pair will have more contact. Finally, the film Medida Provisória, directed by Lázaro Ramos, which has Taís Araujo in the cast, should premiere. The title is guided by a dystopia that happens in Brazil, in which the government forces all citizens of African origin to return to the continent.

Despite the partnership, Ramos reveals that the two have already found each other artistically: “We didn’t even know how to take a picture together. But, one minute, it clicked”, he pointed out. The connection has become so strong that Taís Araujo assured her that she trusts her husband’s direction with her eyes closed.

“We were lucky to have an artistic meeting. Lázaro has a kind of kaleidoscopic construction, it doesn’t have an exact shape. But I’m so confident that, towards the end, something good will come, that I give in,” he concluded.