Married to another, Lara rejects motherhood and is cornered. TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andréia Horta) will experience a crisis in her marriage. The cook will pretend that she has stopped using contraceptive methods, but her lie will be discovered by Matthew (Danton Mello). The couple will face problems, as he will understand that the woman can’t leave the past behind because she still loves her Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters, Noca (Marieta Severo) will worry about her granddaughter’s condition, but will not let her sink into the pit. You will then set up a meeting between the chef and an ex-boyfriend.

After Matthew’s advances, Lara will agree to marry him. However, she will spend most of her time thinking about what could have lived with her great love, who was supposedly killed by drug dealers from Morro do Camelo.

Christian, in turn, will also not be able to get his ex-girlfriend out of his mind. Despite the fascination with a luxurious life that he will have, he will remember his beloved every time he is with Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

In scene that will aired on the next 26th , the widowed man and Marie’s father (Maju Lima) will discover that the woman has lied about wanting to be a mother. She is said to have said that she stopped avoiding children after a conversation between the two about plans for the future, but will be unmasked.

Mateus will find a pack of contraceptives in Lara’s belongings and put it against the wall. Meanwhile, the public will have seen Barbara suffer with the child she will have had with her husband. She will give birth, but the baby will not survive.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

