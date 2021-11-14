Martín breaks Bagnaia’s streak and takes pole position in Valencia. Rossi is 10th

MOREIRA WINDS MOTO3 VACATION FOR 2022 AND PLACES BRAZIL IN THE WORLD | GP at 10

Jorge Martín is the last pole position of the 2021 MotoGP season. The Spaniard took advantage of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller’s crashes to enter the time limit of 1:29 minutes and take the position of honor for the race in Valencia.

Even though he fell in the end, Bagnaia was just 0.064 behind Martín and will start from the front row. Miller closed the top-3, as he was 0s386 behind Martín. The front row, therefore, belongs to Ducati, the 2021 Constructors’ World champion.

Behind them, Joan Mir put the Suzuki in fourth position, with Johann Zarco in his wake. Álex Rins, Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami followed. Valentino Rossi, in his last qualifying session for MotoGP, closed the top-10.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Jorge Martín is the last MotoGP pole in 2021 (Photo: Pramac)

WEB STORY

# How did the MotoGP 2022 grid look like

After a serious accident on Saturday morning, Pol Espargaró was left out of this afternoon’s training, but has not yet been ruled out for the last GP of the 2021 season. The youngest of the Granollers brothers was taken to hospital with pain in his wrist and ribs and still undergoes exams.

With the absence of the #44 driver, the factory Honda team had no representatives in the standings, as Marc Márquez didn’t even go to Valencia, as he suffered double vision again after suffering a fall during an accident in training. of enduro.

The GP of the Comunidad Valenciana, in Valencia, takes place on Sunday at 10 am (GMT). O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the World Motorbike 2021.

Nakagami leads last free practice in Valencia

The last MotoGP practice session at Valencia took place on a dry and sunny track, but the temperature was not the highest. When the riders took to the track, the thermometers measured 21°C, with the asphalt reaching 24°C. The wind speed was 6 km/h.

Fabio Quartararo was the first to appear at the top of the timesheet, but soon gave way to Jorge Martín, who scored a 1:31s694 to take command. The Frenchman, however, gave the change, turning 0s299.

Early in the session, Aleix Espargaró crashed into turn 2, but escaped major injuries in Valencia.

Aleix Espargaró crashed at the start of the session (Video: MotoGP)

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli moved up to second but was immediately passed by Álex Rins. The Italian-Brazilian, however, quickly made the change and returned to make up a 1-2 with Quartararo.

The Suzuki driver, then, was 1min31s338 and took second place, 0s142 behind Quartararo. Morbidelli dropped to third, ahead of Álex Márquez and Miguel Oliveira.

With less than ten minutes to go, Luca Marini suffered a crash at turn 6 at Valencia, but escaped major injuries.

Luca Marini crashed in mid-TL4 (Video: MotoGP)

In the final stretch of the session, Quartararo was at the top with 1min31s196, but with about six minutes to go, Takaaki Nakagami turned the best 0s069 and took the lead. Rins dropped to third, followed by Morbidelli, Mir, Álex Márquez and Oliveira.

In the final minutes, Bagnaia dropped to 1min31s432 and took fifth place, 0s224 behind Nakagami. Mir was sixth, followed by Márquez, Oliveira, Martín and Maverick Viñales.

With the clock set to zero, Nakagami confirmed the lead, against Quartararo, Rins, Bagnaia and Morbidelli. Mir, Márquez, Oliveira, Martín and Viñales complete the top-10.

Rins dominates Q1 and goes to finals with Binder

The first phase of the classification featured names such as Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Maverick Viñales and Álex Rins, for example. As happened since the morning, the day was sunny and low temperatures, which resulted in a dry track for this afternoon’s qualifying.

Álex Rins started the session at the top with 1:30s960, ahead of Danilo Petrucci. On the next lap, the Suzuki driver was the last to close the lap, but he dropped to 1:30s675 to sustain the lead, 0s287 better than Brad Binder. The Tech3 Italian dropped to third, 0s142 behind the cut-off line for the next round.

Álex Rins led the first minutes of Q1 (Video: MotoGP)

When the drivers started to change tires, Rins was still in the lead, still with 0s287 to spare for Binder. Petrucci was third, ahead of Lecuona, Viñales and Márquez.

With a used hard tire at the front and a new soft tire at the back, Dovizioso clocked in 1:30s999 and moved up to third, 0s037 below the cut-off line for Q2. Viñales followed the same script and advanced to fourth, 0s011 behind Andrea.

On the next spin, Dovi improved further, reaching 1min30s859 to take second place. Despite a yellow flag caused by Álex Márquez’s fall in turn 2, Binder managed to be faster and passed the Italian on the SRT to put himself within 0s133 of Rins.

With the clock reset in Spain, Álex tried to speed up the pace to hit 1min30s673 and keep the point. Binder was in the lead, but lost time in the final part and ended up 0s115 from the rival.

Álex Rins advanced to Q2 along with Brad Binder (Video: MotoGP)

Thus, Rins and Binder move to Q2, while Dovizioso will start in 13th, ahead of Viñales, Iker Lecuona, Petrucci, Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, Álex Márquez and Miguel Oliveira.

Martín pulls the Ducati-dominated front row

The final round of qualifying in Cheste began under the leadership of Jack Miller, who set a 1:30s479, the fastest lap of the weekend. Fourthraro appeared in second, already 0s442 behind.

In the next spin, Morbidelli was the first to jump to second place, cutting to 0s302 Jack’s margin in command. The Australian, however, responded with 1min30s325 to take the difference to 0s456.

Joan Mir took second place shortly thereafter, but was immediately overtaken by Francesco Bagnaia, who was just 0.015 behind Ducati’s team-mate. Kidneys was also faster and moved up to fourth place.

With just over 8 minutes to go, Jorge Martín advanced to second place equaling Miller’s time of 1min30s325.

Jack Miller crashed at the end of the TL2 at Valencia (Video: MotoGP)

After a round of tire changes, Bagnaia was at 1:30:118 and took provisional pole, 0s207 faster than Miller. Rossi also improved and moved up to eighth, 0628 behind Pecco.

Jack managed to improve the second fastest time and passed Miller for second place. With about 1min30s to go, Pecco crashed into turn 2, prompting a localized yellow flag.

Despite the signal, Martín was at 1min29s936 and managed to take the provisional pole by just 0s064. Third, Miller crashed at turn 11 and was also unable to threaten Jorge’s position.

READ TOO

# Acosta wins a well-deserved Moto3 title and creates expectations for the future at the Worlds

# Bagnaia dominates rivals, reaches a better stage and becomes one of the favorites for 2022

MotoGP 2021, GP of the Valencian Community, Valencia, Classification:

1 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati 1:29,936 two F BAGNAIA Ducati 1:30,000 +0.064 3 J MILLER Ducati 1:30,325 +0.389 4 J MIR Suzuki 1:30.395 +0.459 5 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati 1:30.418 +0.482 6 THE KIDNEYS Suzuki 1:30,475 +0.539 7 B BINDER KTM 1:30,509 +0.573 8 F QUARTARARO Yamaha 1:30.620 +0.684 9 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR 1:30.644 +0.708 10 V ROSSI SRT Yamaha 1:30,746 +0.810 11 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha 1:30,781 +0.845 12 THE ESPARGARÓ Aprilia Gresini 1:31,024 +1,088 13 THE DOVIZIOSO SRT Yamaha 1:30.859 +0.923 14 M VIÑALES Aprilia Gresini 1:30,991 +1,055 15 I LECUONE Tech3 KTM 1:30,994 +1,058 16 D PETRUCCI Tech3 KTM 1:31.045 +1,109 17 L MARINI Avintia VR46 Ducati 1:31,073 +1,137 18 AND BASTIANINI Honda 1:31,185 +1,249 19 TO MARQUEZ Honda LCR 1:31.251 +1,315 20 M OLIVEIRA KTM 1:31,319 +31,319 21 P ESPARGARÓ Honda Did not participate –

BIDER MAKES A LUNCH IN THE ALGARVE AND EXPANDS DEBATE FOR EARLY GOING TO MOTOGP | GP at 10

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.