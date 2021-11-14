Matheuzinho, who was in love with Marília Mendonça, thanks his fans and says: ‘A lot to assimilate’

Marília Mendonça lived a happy moment in her career and also in her personal life. The singer was at the beginning of her relationship with Matheuzinho, and the two were already seen together backstage. The 26-year-old singer used his Instagram account to thank the support and affection he has received from fans after the tragic death of the artist. He returned to São Paulo after having participated in a service in honor of Marília, last Thursday in Goiânia.

“I’m at home, in São Paulo, and I’ve only just managed to speak. A lot to assimilate. I’d like to thank all the messages of affection and love I’ve been receiving. Really. I’d like to send a kiss from the bottom of my heart to Marília’s family , from Bahia (producer of the singer), from Silveira (the artist’s uncle). Wishing you a lot of strength and God bless you infinitely. Be well because that’s how Marília wants to see us here. Lots of light, lots of pairs and lots of love”, said Matheuzinho.

Marília Mendonça with Matheuzinho behind the scenes of the DVD recording Photo: reproduction/ instagram

With mutual friends, Marília Mendonça and Matheuzinho, 26, have been getting closer recently, after the singer’s breakup with Murilo Huff, father of her 2-year-old son Leo.

See also: The mother of Marília Mendonça’s producer’s son, who died in the accident, talks about the loss: ‘I’ll take care of our little one’

Matheuzinho and Marília Mendonça Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

The two could be seen together in a video taken (see below) on October 25th, 10 days before the accident that killed the artist, on the last 5th. Marília and Matheuzinho appear side by side, sitting on a sofa, in the dressing room. from the DVD by Guilherme e Santiago, recorded on the date, in Goiânia. In the images, you can see a fraternization of country music artists, with lots of laughter and singing. While Bruno, who is a partner with Marrone, sings, cheering up his friends, the singer and her new affair, together, chatted and enjoyed themselves too.