Maurcio Souza denies being a criminal and refutes criticism of Pabllo Vittar – Nacional

Maurcio Souza, former Minas vlei athlete (photo: FIVB)

Maurcio Souza returned to the controversy that his contract with Minas was terminated. The volleyball player defended himself from the lines of singer Pabllo Vittar, who reaffirmed the need to curb homophobic speeches, as expressed by the player about the publication of a DC Comics comic book in which Superman reveals to be bisexual.

“Pabllo Vittar, express your opinion on crime, that is: child abuse, pedophilia, gender ideology and digital lynching. I am a father, I will continue to defend the families. Defending our children!”, published the volleyball player in a video released on social networks . – Read in the opinion without fear: Maurcio, from vlei, want to know where we are going to stop? Boston and NY respond

Last Thursday, participating with the athlete Douglas Souza in the program Conversa com Bial, on TV Globo, Pabllo Vittar commented on the controversy: “In 2021, we no longer have time for these lines. It is very wrong to think that this is just one Comment, that this is a guess, that this is ‘my opinion.’ Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences,” said the singer.

Mauricio’s partner in the men’s volleyball team during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Douglas Souza also spoke about the topic again: “I’m a little lazy, actually, of someone who has time to talk about other people’s sexuality on the internet . For me this is something of someone who has nothing to do,” said the player.

Pablo Vittar (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

Also through social networks, Maurcio exempted himself from responsibilities, said he only issued an opinion and considers himself a victim of digital censorship: “I’m a worker! I know where I came from and everything I built with a lot of struggle. Even though I portrayed myself publicly, the internet patrol continues to threaten me, my family, clubs, sponsors, institutions. The digital censorship took me out of volleyball, disregarding everything I did for Brazil on the courts,” wrote the player.

In October, after the homophobic demonstration on the networks, Maurcio exchanged barbs with Douglas Souza. Later, sponsors of Minas pressured the club to take a more drastic decision. Then, the player had his contract terminated. Since leaving the volleyball team, Maurcio said he has already received invitations from political parties to enter public life and stand as a candidate in the next elections.