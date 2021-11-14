Maurício Souza after an interview with Pabllo Vittar: ‘I’m not a criminal’

Maurício Souza echoed the recent interview with Pabllo Vittar on the program ‘Conversa com Bial’, on TV Globo. On his Instagram profile, the volleyball player rejected the singer’s phrase, calling him a criminal.

“I am not a criminal. I respect people and I demand respect too. I am a family man and I will continue to defend our children and what I always believe,” he wrote.

Participating in the global attraction with player Douglas Souza, Pabllo commented on Minas Tênis Clube’s decision to turn the athlete off after accusations of homophobic speech.

“In 2021, we don’t have time for these lines anymore. It’s very wrong to think that this is just a comment, that this is a guess, that this is ‘my opinion’. Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences,” he said. the singer.

Recently, a post with homophobic speech made by volleyball player Maurício Souza generated a series of positions against homophobia and culminated in the dismissal of the player from Minas Tênis Clube.

It all started after a publication about the sexual orientation of the current Superman, Joe Kent. The post generated an exchange of barbs with Douglas Souza — the two were teammates and in the Brazilian volleyball team.

See Maurício’s outburst in full:

“A month ago, I published a post here on my social networks and to this day I’m attacked in every way because of it.

As the father of a family, I gave an opinion about the type of content that I don’t think is suitable for our children. That doesn’t make me a criminal under any circumstances.

I am a worker! I know where I came from and everything I built with a lot of struggle. Even having publicly portrayed me, the internet patrol continues to threaten me, my family, clubs, sponsors, institutions.

Digital censorship took me out of volleyball, disregarding everything I did for Brazil on the courts.

I want to thank everyone for the messages of support and affection these days that have not been easy and affirm that I will not be intimidated.

I am not a criminal. I respect people and I demand to be respected too. I am a family man and I will continue to defend our children and what I always believe.”