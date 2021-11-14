Maurício Souza denies being a criminal and criticizes Pabllo Vittar

Maurício Souza returned to the controversy that led to the termination of his contract with Minas. The volleyball player defended himself from the lines of singer Pabllo Vittar, who reaffirmed the need to curb homophobic speeches, such as the one expressed by the player about the publication of a DC Comics comic book in which Superman reveals to be bisexual.

“Pabllo Vittar, expressing opinion is not a crime, that is: child abuse, pedophilia, gender ideology and digital lynching. I am a father, I will continue defending families. Defending our children!”, published the volleyball player in a video published in the social networks.







Maurício Souza had his contract terminated by Minas Photo: Instagram/ Maurício Souza/ Minas Tênis Clube / Estadão

Last Thursday, in participation with the athlete Douglas Souza in the program ‘Conversa com Bial’, from TV Globo, Pabllo Vittar commented on the controversy: “In 2021, we no longer have time for these lines. It is very wrong to think that this is just a comment, that this is a guess, that this is ‘my opinion’. Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences,” said the singer.

Mauricio’s partner in the men’s volleyball team during the Tokyo Olympic Games, Douglas Souza also spoke about the topic again: “I’m a little lazy, actually, like someone who has time to talk about other people’s sexuality on the internet . For me this is something for someone who has nothing to do,” said the player.

Also through social networks, Maurício exempted himself from responsibility, said that he only issued an opinion and considers himself a victim of digital censorship: “I am a worker! I know where I came from and everything I built with a lot of struggle. Even though I portrayed myself publicly, the internet patrol continues to threaten me, my family, clubs, sponsors, institutions. The digital censorship took me away from volleyball, disregarding everything I did for Brazil on the courts,” wrote the player.

In October, after the homophobic demonstration on the networks, Maurício exchanged barbs with Douglas Souza. Later, Minas sponsors pressured the club to take a more drastic decision. So, the player had his contract terminated. Since leaving the volleyball team, Maurício said he has already received invitations from political parties to enter public life and stand as a candidate in the next elections.