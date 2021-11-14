Maurício Souza rebuts Pabllo Vittar’s lines and says: ‘I’m not a criminal’ | Sport



Mauricio Souza – Disclosure/FIVB

Published 11/13/2021 19:03

Rio – Maurício Souza spoke this Saturday about the statements made by singer Pabllo Vittar, who criticized her homophobic comment during her participation in the program “Conversa com Bial”. Commenting on the case, the artist stated that “homophobic opinion is a crime”.

“In 2021, we don’t have time for these lines anymore. It’s very wrong to think that this is just a comment, that this is a guess, that this is ‘my opinion. Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences,” he said. Pablo.

On his social networks, Maurício published a text stating that he is not a criminal and rebutting the singer’s statements.

“I’m a worker! I know where I came from and everything I built with a lot of struggle. Even though I portrayed myself publicly, the internet patrol continues to threaten me, my family, clubs, sponsors, institutions. Digital censorship took me out of volleyball, disregarding everything I did for Brazil on the courts,” says part of the text.