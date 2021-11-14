Mbappé’s answer that hints at the PSG star’s future: ‘Big challenges’

French striker was asked about the future and said he wants ‘big challenges’

THE France did not take note of the Kazakhstan, thrashed 8 to 0 and marked a vacancy in the world Cup. Scorer of four goals, Kylian Mbappé was the big name of the match and, after the match, he was asked about the future in the Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the French star spoke of leaving doors open for great challenges in the future.

“I spent five extraordinary years, enjoyed every moment and continue to do so. Now comes a lot, big challenges and I’ve already talked about it,” said Mbappé before being asked whether to stay or leave the Parque dos Príncipes.

“I’m here, I’m still here, I’m here this season,” he said.

With a contract until June 2022 with PSG, the striker can leave the club for free. Starting in January, the striker has the possibility of signing a pre-contract with another team.

Remember that the Real Madrid is the main candidate to take the player. In the last transfer window, PSG refused an offer that exceeded R$1 billion.

The Parisian team returns to the field next Saturday (20), against the Nantes, at 1:00 pm (Brasilia).