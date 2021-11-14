Meghan Markle reveals discussion between Harry and the royal family, in messages exposed during audience; check out

And “Family Affairs: Royals Edition” continues… This Friday (12), private emails sent by Meghan Markle to one of her former royal aides were leaked and the content promises to shake the structures of British royalty. In the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex exposed details of the difficult relationship between Prince Harry and the family, as well as her frequent quarrels with her father, Prince Charles. Geez!

The messages surfaced during the most recent hearing between the Duchess and Associated Newspapers, editor in charge of the Mail On Sunday. The court battle began after Markle sued the tabloid for publishing five articles containing excerpts from a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, after he backed out of attending his daughter’s wedding at the last minute.

The text was sent about three months after the actress’s marriage to the prince in 2018. In the content, the young woman asked Thomas to stop talking and lying to the media about her relationship with her husband. Although the Duchess of Sussex won the lawsuit in February of this year for “violation of privacy,” the company has filed an appeal, alleging that Meghan knew, when writing the letter, that it could be published.

Already in e-mails released at the Court in London, Meghan told her former head of communications, Jason Knauf, that the letter was written when she realized how much her father’s lies were affecting Prince Harry. The talks took place in August 2018 and the former “Suits” star covertly commented on the constant attacks by the British media, the lack of help from royal advisers and stated that Prince Charles and other royals did not “understand the context of the couple”.

“Even after a week with your father [príncipe Charles] and explaining the situation non-stop, your family [de Harry] seems to forget the context and go back to: ‘Can’t she just go see him and make this stop?’” said Meghan in the email. “They fundamentally don’t understand that, at least writing, H [Harry] will be able to tell his family: ‘She wrote him a letter [Jason] and he’s still doing it’. By taking this form of action, I protect my husband from this constant rebuke. [da família], and although unlikely, maybe give my dad a moment to pause [os ataques]”, continued.

Meghan also talked about choosing her words carefully, as she was aware that the email, as well as the letter she wrote to her father, could get into the hands of the press. “Obviously, everything I did was done with the understanding that there could be a leak, so I was meticulous in choosing the words,” she said. “Since I just called him daddy [Thomas Markle], it makes sense to open up as such (despite his being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event of leaking, it would touch his heart,” stated.

Knauf, who previously accused Meghan of intimidating palace aides and has since backtracked on his remarks, also testified about his collaboration with the authors of “Finding Freedom,” Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, a book revolving around the Duke’s life and the Duchess of Sussex. The former secretary told the court that he and Meghan discussed the book “on a routine basis” and that he had corresponded with Prince Harry about his conversations with the authors.

According to the aide, Prince Harry responded in an email: “I totally agree that we should [ele e Meghan] be able to say that we have nothing to do with it. Likewise, providing them with the correct context and background for them would help spread some truths.” WL! Representatives of the couple previously told E! News that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom”, and that the book was based on the experiences of the authors as well as other members of the royal press corps.