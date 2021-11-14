Mental health at work: the impacts of the pandemic and how to resume activities

Nearly two years later, the pandemic caused by Covid-19 is under control. With the vaccine, the number of cases and deaths has been falling and, little by little, people are starting to resume their lives – whether in the social, family or work context.

Although this restart is a positive and long-awaited moment, it is not something simple. Nothing is the same as before and everyone needs to adapt to a new reality, with no time to process so many changes and losses

“It’s like a post-war. Returning to daily activities is a very big challenge and one that causes a lot of stress. We live in fear of the new, of losing family members, of losing a job. A fear that frightens a lot, a fear that makes you ill”, warns psychologist Daniela Cazuza, from the multidisciplinary team of the Amil Mental Health Program.

Returning to face-to-face work is one of the most challenging situations, as this is an environment that has undergone profound changes due to the pandemic. With the need for social isolation, work was abruptly transported into the home and many people saw the healthy division between personal and professional life disappear. Endless online meetings, house demands increasing and accumulating, hours with no start or end time. Too many changes and no time to process them.

The challenges were no less for those who continued to work in person. The exposure, the fear of falling ill or losing loved ones, the instability of their jobs and functions. The result of all this was many sick workers and with their mental health badly shaken.

“We had an alarming number of cases of Burnout Syndrome crisis, which are recurrent cases of pressure and stress in the work environment. There has also been an increase in anxiety attacks, which involve issues such as panic, phobia and fear. Depression cases also had a very large increase. And what we are seeing now is the increase in PTE, which is post-traumatic stress disorder”, enumerates psychologist Daniela.

Challenges for companies

This scenario also brought many challenges for all companies. Suddenly changing the work model and seeing your employees lost and exhausted resulted in important losses for the business. It was necessary to review processes and prioritize care for everyone’s mental health.

“Life and health are number 1 priority within an organization, whether small, medium or large. This needs to be put into practice through a communication process with all employees. It is not just the construction of protocols, it needs support for health and safety”, emphasizes psychologist Daniela Cazuza.

Gilberto Godoy Junior, People Strategy & HRBP Manager at Bloomin’ Brands International, owner of the Outback, Abbraccio and Aussie Grill brands in Brazil, reports that he faced different challenges with more than 10 thousand company employees.

Among the various challenges were leaving the office to work at home, stressful situations, difficulty in adapting to the new routine, lack of experience in leading from a distance. For those who had to continue serving in person (such as the delivery team at restaurants) and also for those who were on paid leave (waiters and the entire service team), problems such as fear of going out and physical and emotional illness caused by the virus.

“We had sensitive cases of emotional health. We carry out specific surveys to understand the needs and take actions to take care of people in the health, financial, psychological, social and even legal areas. In addition, we prepare our office and restaurant leadership to increasingly create a safe and non-violent communication environment. We have an open listening channel with everyone and we have stated throughout the pandemic that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’. Creating this space for exchange was fundamental for us to go through turbulent periods during the pandemic”, reports Gilberto Godoy.

To provide more well-being to employees, the company invested in engagement campaigns, hired a team of healthcare professionals dedicated to the company, provided financial and legal assistance, and sought to welcome and understand the needs of each case. And the main thing: it provided a mental health program to employees.

“Emotional health was already a growing issue, but with the pandemic it accelerated a lot and today it is the main focus of companies. Here, our priority is to take care of our people. The most important benefit we have today is the emotional health program with the direct support of our president, Pierre Berenstein”, highlights Gilberto Godoy.

The official resumption of the office will be in 2022. However, Bloomin’ is already testing the hybrid model.

“In September, we started our Retake Pilot for 2022. Only employees who have already been immunized participate in this action. We are testing more flexible hours, office visits and best practices for the new hybrid routine. This pilot group is supporting us to build the best experience for the official return next year”, says Gilberto.

The company has already learned from this test and is planning an official return for 2022 with a focus on the care, well-being and physical and emotional health of all employees.

Care beyond the pandemic

Although the pandemic has catalyzed mental disorders, health requires care that does not depend on Covid-19. The health of the mind and the rest of the body go hand in hand, and when something goes awry, psychological support is highly recommended. This was the case of nurse Cláudia (fictitious name used to preserve the professional’s identity), from Guarulhos (SP). Used to taking care of others, she was the one who needed help due to the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Claudia spent 10 months away to concentrate on treatment, during which time she began attending Amil’s Mental Health Program, where she was welcomed by professionals who also looked after her emotional health.

“This news took me by surprise, I was bewildered. My mastologist, already in the first consultation, asked me to seek psychological support. Without Amil’s Mental Health Program, I would not have done it alone”, says Cláudia.

Having overcome cancer, his main challenge is to get back to work at such a complex time. In addition to fears of the pandemic, she had to readjust to her work and her own routine. And with the challenges of insecurity and fear, Cláudia found in therapy the space to work on so many issues and move forward. With the support of her closest colleagues and a good dose of optimism, the nurse will overcome obstacles.

“I have a very good work team that helps me, and therapy for me is very important. But it was not easy to go back. I say I’m still in the integration. After 10 months away, it’s one day at a time, I’ll do everything in my time”, he says.

Discover the Amil Mental Health Program

The Amil Mental Health Program has existed since 2018, when the company identified that the worsening of mental health issues was a problem that needed attention. With the effect of the pandemic, this service is even more important for organizations that seek to take care of their employees.

The program foresees three main pillars:

– Qualified accredited network, which includes: specialized clinical staff, psychologists and psychiatrists prepared to deal with current issues.

– Emergency telepsychology: service that allows remote assistance and provides reception and guidance.

– Mental Health Support 360: intended for severe and complex cases. It offers a multidisciplinary team that involves the patient with a complete vision and provides comprehensive and effective care.