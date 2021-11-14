MG IML discloses the cause of death of Marília Mendonça; check out

According to the coroner responsible for the case, Marília and her team did not resist the injuries caused by the plane crash, eight days ago.

The causes of Marília Mendonça’s death were revealed. According to information given by the coroner responsible for the case, Pedro Coelho, the report carried out by the IML (Instituo Médico Legal) on the singer’s body will attest to polytrauma in multiple organs.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Pedro said that, as a result of the plane accident, he also requested cardiac and neurological analysis of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft in which Marília was, in order to confirm that all victims of the tragedy died for the same reason.

The report will be sent until the 20th, by the IML of Belo Horizonte, to the authorities that handle the case. According to the coroner, this polytrauma occurs when people have multiple injuries to vital organs. As a result, the death of Marília and her team may have been instantaneous when the plane crashed.

According to the PCMG (Minas Gerais Civil Police), “polytrauma is a consequence of the plane crash, but the PCMG awaits the finalization of the reports to conclude any other conditions that may have contributed to the death”.

“It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, whether the pilot or co-pilot felt ill during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness. Every kind of detail needs to be analyzed”, concluded Coelho. He stressed that no evidence of electrical discharge was found.

“Usually in cases of shock there are burns and there was no such injury”, he added. This was one of the police’s hypotheses to justify the reason for the plane crash, after all, there was a power cable in the place, belonging to the company Cemig.

The singer died at the age of 26, last Friday (5), after suffering a plane accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, while on her way to a concert at the venue. None of his team survived the crash.