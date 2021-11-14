Milton: Renato Augusto is the seasoning that can save Tite’s sleep – 11/13/2021

CORINTHIANS 3 X 2 CUIABÁ

Corinthians beat the excellent Cuiabá at the Neo Química Arena and the Alvinegro triumph had a name. And it’s a composite name, friends.

Renato Augusto!

You know, folks. I understand a lot about this thing called football, so I can point out something here for you that is evident to me: The Corinthians jersey will be at the next World Cup!

This is not information. It’s feeling!

The Corinthians midfielder plays the ball. It performs numerous functions in the field. He has an above-average intelligence and is very dear to Tite.

For what he has played, for what he can play and for the confidence he has in the coach of the national team, I would bet my penny without fear of making a mistake that Renato will be at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

In Saturday’s victory, shirt 8 participated in the three Corinthians goals: he built the play of the first, made the second and provided assistance for the third.

Not to mention that the function of half articulator is still open to selection.

One of the few things that excite at Corinthians today is Renato Augusto.

Sooner or later, the shirt 8 will be back in the selection.

And in fairness!

Playing his best, Renato could be just the right spice to save Tite’s drowsy, sleepy and predictable squad.

Give your opinion!