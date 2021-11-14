Miranda McKeon, actress in Anne with an E, reveals double mastectomy

Roleplaying character Josie Pye in the Anne with an E series, Miranda Mckeon shared with fans that she underwent double mastectomy surgery. At just 19 years old, she was diagnosed in June with extremely rare breast lumps at that age, and had eight sessions of chemotherapy.

The young woman told on Instagram that she was in the hospital, ready to undergo surgery, and that she had been waiting for five months. On social networks, she has been sharing the fight against the disease.

“Today is the big day! I will have a procedure to remove all the breast tissue under the skin on both sides, as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. This will eliminate any cancers and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future,” he explained.

In October, Miranda had to shave her head, however, she said she would still need to undergo radiation therapy. “Today the 2/3 stage will be completed, as always, I cannot thank everyone enough for their continued support. The people in my life appear to me every day in such tender and moving ways. I am a lucky girl”, she said.

