Miranda McKeon, the Josie Pye of the series ‘Anne With An E’, removes breasts after cancer | TV & Famous

The actress Miranda McKeon, who lived to josie pye on the Serie “Anne with an E”, revealed on his social networks that he has just undergone a double mastectomy surgery, the removal of both breasts. Miranda, only 19 years old, took this attitude after being diagnosed with breast cancer in June this year.
As part of her treatment, she had chemotherapy sessions and had been waiting for a mastectomy for five months.
Miranda told on her networks:
“Today is the big day! I arrived in San Francisco to have the surgery I’ve been waiting for almost 5 months. I’m going to have a double mastectomy – a procedure to remove all the breast tissue under the skin on both sides, as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. This will eliminate any cancer and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future. This also means that I will be cancer free!”
Miranda with the cast of “Anne With an E” — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
According to specialists, Miranda’s case is considered extremely rare by medicine, since breast cancer usually occurs over the age of 50 years.
The removal of the breasts is indicated only when the patient has genetic mutations, inherited from the father or mother, which increase the risk of developing the disease again.
Her candid report touched fans who sent hearts of love and good luck to Miranda❤🙏.
The actress took breast removal in 2013 after discovering a genetic mutation that would make the star more likely to have breast and ovarian cancer.
Angelina Jolie in the film ‘Eternos’ — Photo: Publicity
The 60-year-old wife of heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and former “X Factor” judge underwent radical surgery ten years after discovering she carried a cancer gene that increased her risk of developing breast cancer.
Sharon Osbourne — Photo: Instagram Play
At age 37, in 2008, actress Christina Applegate underwent a double mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She found out in a test that she had the BRCA1 gene mutation, which put her at a high risk of developing ovarian cancer.
Christina Applegate — Photo: IMDB
Wanda discovered she had breast cancer when she underwent breast reduction surgery. Doctors told the actress that the disease was still in its early stages and recommended a double mastectomy so that the cancer would not spread.
Wanda Sykes — Photo: IMDB
After undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer at age 64, the actress told “People” magazine in 2013 that after surgery, doctors gave her a good prognosis.
Kathy Bates — Photo: IMDB
