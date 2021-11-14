https://br.sputniknews.com/20211112/lua-pode-conter-oxigenio-para-suportar-vida-de-8-bilhoes-de-pessoas-durante-100-mil-anos-19254916.html

Moon may contain oxygen to support life for 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Australian Space Agency plans, together with NASA, to collect rocks on the Moon’s surface with the help of a lunar probe as part of the Artemis… 12.11.2021, Sputnik Brazil

Although the Moon has an atmosphere, it is very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon, and argon. This is not the kind of gaseous composition that could sustain the life of oxygen-dependent mammals such as humans. However, there is actually a lot of oxygen on the Moon that is not present there in gaseous form. Instead, it’s contained in regolith – the layer of rock and fine dust that covers the Moon’s surface. Oxygen can be found in many of the minerals in the soil around us. And the Moon is mostly made up of the same rocks that can be found on Earth, albeit with slightly more material that came from meteors. According to the Science Alert portal, each cubic meter of lunar regolith contains an average of 1.4 tons of minerals, including about 630 kg of oxygen. NASA points out that to breathe, humans need about 800 grams of oxygen a day to survive. So 630 kg of oxygen would keep a person alive for about two years. This means that the 10-meter-deep regolith on the Moon’s surface would provide enough oxygen to support Earth’s eight billion people for about 100,000 years. Minerals such as silica, aluminum, and iron and magnesium oxides dominate the Moon’s landscape. All of these minerals contain oxygen, but not in a way that our lungs can access it. Moon regolith is composed of approximately 45% oxygen. But this oxygen is strongly linked to the mentioned minerals. In order to break these strong bonds, we need to apply energy. This is where electrolysis comes in. On Earth, this process is used, for example, in the production of aluminum. An electrical current is passed through a liquid form of aluminum oxide through electrodes to separate aluminum from oxygen. In this case, oxygen is produced as a by-product. On the Moon, oxygen would be the main product and aluminum or other extracted metal would be a potentially useful by-product.

Multiple Energy Scientist Didn’t they say they had already set foot there? 1

noah Isn’t the moon made of cheese? I don’t understand anything anymore 1

3

