Mother Confronts Suspect of Abusing Daughter After Reading Messages on iPad

The mother of an English teenager faced a 27-year-old man after discovering that he had touched her inappropriately, starting to chase the young woman with indecent messages, caught on the young woman’s iPad.

The case began in 2017, when Connor Hegarty, then 23 and a native of Fairburn, Skelmersdale, began his pursuit of the teenager. But it was only now, in 2021, that he faced justice at Preston Crown Court, after belatedly admitting three counts of sexual abuse.

Over the past few years, he had been denied involvement and even forced the girl to testify in court, detailing the man’s method and approach to committing the crimes. Several times he failed to appear in court and the police station when called to testify.

Prosecutor Jacob Dean told the court that Hegarty was 23 years old when the crimes took place in 2017. He manipulated the young woman to keep her messages secret and arranged for her to sleep at his home.

That night, he gave her beer, touched her body, and urged her to perform a sexual act with him, even though she tried to convince him it was a bad idea.

“Over the next few days, he texted her saying ‘last night was amazing’, asking her when she would be ready to get laid again and telling her not to tell anyone,” the lawyer revealed.

“A few days later, the mother was using the girl’s iPad when she received notifications of messages from the defendant.” Explicit messages included references to “doing more next time” among some obscenities.

As reported by Lancs Live, the girl then told her mother about the grooming and the abuse she had been suffering. The teenager’s mother immediately informed Hegarty’s mother, who threw him out of the house, and she also confronted the pedophile directly, at which point he claimed to like the girl but said nothing physical had happened.

Novel encourages teenagers to tell everything

Two years later, with the molester already living in another city, while watching a soap opera with a plot about personal care, the girl felt able to talk about how much she had been molested. Then the girl’s mother found that the man had moved again, closer to their house.

Hegarty was arrested but denied having a physical relationship with the girl and refused to admit to having met her in person, claiming he was out of the area. However, his phone was seized and searched and his lies were discovered. All the while, he refused to attend hearings and fled the police before being detained and jailed for six weeks on bail.

In a statement about the impact caused by Hegarty’s attacks, the girl reflected on the pain he caused and detailed how she now suffered panic attacks and night terrors, in addition to having to face rumors about what had happened after the case was first reported to the police.

She said she now struggles to trust people and fears physical contact, even from loved ones, adding that she feels part of her childhood has been taken away from her.