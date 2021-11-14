Mother of Marília Mendonça denounces that scammers created a fake profile with her name to ask for money | Goiás

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Dias Moreira denounced, through social networks, that scammers created a false profile in her name and are using the singer’s death to ask people for money. The publication was made by a fan page of the artist and publicized by her mother.

“We are not going to accept this. A coup artist is taking advantage of a moment of fragility by asking PIX for people impersonating aunt Ruth Moreira”, reads the post.

The singer’s staff informed g1, this Sunday morning (14), that “so far the family has not expressed any desire to make any kind of complaint [à Polícia Civil]”but asks fans to be careful:

“Stay tuned, as a lot of scams are circulating out there.”

Singer Murilo Huff, who is Marília’s ex and her son’s father, also went through something similar a few days ago. He denounced, also through social networks, that he had the photo and name used by criminals to ask for money through social networks.

Marília died on November 5th, aged 26, in a plane crash in Cratinga (MG). In addition to her, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.

The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, the day after the accident, to a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

