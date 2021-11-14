Mother of singer Marília Mendonça is victim of con artist

Ruth Moreira, mother of singer Marília Mendonça, was the victim of a false profile. The criminal used her name to apply scams. The countryman’s mother used social media this Saturday (13) to alert followers about the episode.

In the publication, Ruth showed a print showing that it was created with photos and a username very similar to hers. Through messages, the crook asked for money transfers via Pix. Marília Mendonça’s fans who informed Moreira about what happened.

Murilo Ruff, ex-boyfriend and father of her son, little Léo, made a similar complaint. He said a scammer was pretending to be him through a messaging app.

Before she died, Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) was starting a romantic relationship with Matheuzinho. The two were spotted a few times backstage at concerts. The 26-year-old singer chose to remain silent for a while after the tragedy with the artist. This Saturday (13), he manifested himself. This week, he participated in a service in honor of the sertaneja, in Goiânia.

“I’m at home, in São Paulo, and I’ve only just been able to speak. A lot to assimilate. I would like to thank all the messages of affection and love I have been receiving. Really”, thanked the musician.

“I would like to send a kiss from the bottom of my heart to the family of Marília, from Bahia (the singer’s producer), and Silveira (the artist’s uncle). Wishing you a lot of strength and may God bless you infinitely. Stay well because that’s how Marília wants to see us here. A lot of light, a lot of pair and a lot of love”, he added.

The two had mutual friends and were getting to know each other better after the singer ended her engagement with Murilo Huff.

