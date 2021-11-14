Musk isn’t the only one who has been selling Tesla stock. See who else has been trading company shares

NEW YORK – Just days before his brother started selling billions of dollars of Tesla stock, Kimbal Musk, a member of the company’s board, sold $108 million of his own shares in the world’s most valuable automaker.

The dollar value of his sale is overshadowed by the sale of his brother, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who traded between Monday and Thursday $5.7 billion worth of the company’s shares.

The talks came after Musk, the richest man in the world, posted a poll on Twitter last Saturday in which he asked his 62 million followers whether he should divest 10% of the automaker’s shares. Almost 58% of the 3.5 million votes were in favor of the sale. The immediate result was the drop in the company’s shares.

According to Bloomberg, Musk owned as of June 10, 17% of Tesla’s outstanding shares, which are currently worth $208.37 billion. The businessman also received a large package of stock options and convertible shares as compensation.

According to CNN, despite the volume being smaller, Kimbal’s sales represent about 15% of its stake in Tesla. While Elon’s stake, despite the billion-dollar share sale, fell by just 3%.

It was the first time since 2016 that Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares. Kimbal Musk, however, made regular deals, as did other top executives and board members at the automaker.

Robyn Denholm, the company’s president, has been selling shares regularly since taking over the board in late 2018, says CNN. For the past two years, each time she exercised options that she received as part of her compensation, she immediately sold all the shares she had just acquired.

Zachary Kirkhorn, the so-called “Tesla Coin Master” who used to have the more common title of chief financial officer, has also been selling stocks regularly.





Owner of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk currently accumulates a fortune of US$ 222.1 billion, occupying the first place in the ranking of Centibilillionares by Bloomberg Photo: POOL / REUTERS

Bad deal?

All three are probably the poorest for this. Tesla shares have performed amazingly over the past two years, rising nearly 2,000% since the company surprised investors with a profitable third quarter in 2019.

Prior to that October 2019 report, many investors feared the company could face a cash crunch.

That stock run made Tesla the sixth US company and drove the company to a $1 trillion valuation, higher than the combined 12-biggest automakers on the planet, making Elon Musk the richest person in the world.





Many inside sales are made to diversify your holdings and do not necessarily predict the direction of stock. For Tesla insiders, diversifying was not necessarily the best strategy.

“The irony is that they left hundreds of millions on the table with the early sale,” Daniel Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, told CNN.

Kimbal Musk has sold 525,000 shares, on a split-adjusted basis since October 2019, receiving $189 million, an average price of $360 per share. If he had kept the papers in his wallet they would now be worth $369 million more than what he received on the sale. And he would have only more than double the shares he currently owns.

Over the past two years, Kirkhorn sales totaled 25,250 shares, at an average price of $503 per share, or about half its current value. That earned him $12.7 million.

In the same period, Denholm earned US$ 200 million from the sale of Tesla shares. It would have fared much better, however, if it had kept the stock, says CNN. Currently, they would be worth US$438 million.

Musk, 50, is the richest person in the world, with a fortune of nearly $300 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.