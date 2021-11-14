Netão: Clube do Remo showed conditions to stay in series B | Sport Para | Online Diary

Remo was 1-1 with Manaus for the first leg of the Copa Verde quarterfinals. The Azulinos came out ahead in the 37th minute of the second half after a free kick by Marlon, but suffered a draw in the 44th minute, with a goal by Raphael Lucas. Taking over the team interim after Felipe Conceição’s resignation, assistant Netão explained the form of game used and praised the team’s performance.

Remo and Manaus tie and the decision of the vacancy is left to Belém

“The initial idea was a 4-2-3-1, with Marcos Júnior doing the offensive part to touch (Neto) Moura and in the defensive part we lowered him to put two defensive midfielders in parallel. We tried to work on this idea. In the second half, with Erick Flores, he did well the role of second defensive midfielder, feeding the construction and helping Curuá in the defensive part. We’re still going to talk about the game against Goiás, evaluate their team with the rest of the committee so that we can set up the strategy. The team showed that it has conditions to remain in Serie B. We need a victory to pursue our objective”, he highlighted.

coach liked what he saw | (Photo: Clube do Remo)

The return match for the Copa Verde is scheduled for the 24th of November, at 11:30 pm, at Baenão Stadium. The Lion will reach the semifinals with a simple victory. If the match ends in a draw, regardless of the score, the dispute will be decided by penalties, as there is no qualifying goal. Netão commented on the difficulties encountered and the goal conceded.

“In the beginning we didn’t start as well as we intended. We had a difficult time understanding what we had already put into these two training sessions we had done for this game. At half-time we managed to adjust some mistakes in defensive situations. We made two changes that made the team grow in the technical part. We suffered a set-piece goal, due to our inattention. There was a lack of strength in the area to fight”, he emphasized.

The game against Manaus marked the return of goalkeeper Vinícius and midfielder Erick Flores, who spent a good deal of time at NASP (Núcleo Azulino de Saúde e Performance). Netão liked what he saw and said that the athletes will be fundamental in the match against Goiás, next Monday (15th), for the 36th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. Azulinos fight against relegation.

“Our schedule was to look at everyone, and we are happy with the return of Erick and Vinícius. They will definitely help a lot in next Monday’s game. They had a very good performance and now it’s time to rest to prepare the team with the teacher who arrived”, he concluded.