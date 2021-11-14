Netherlands take incredible draw to define World Cup spot against Norway; Belgium ranks

Belgium secured a spot at the World Cup on Saturday, while Norway and the Netherlands stumbled and complicated their situations.

THE Netherlands took an incredible draw this saturday. After being left out of the 2018 edition of world Cup, “A Clockwork Orange” was stamping its passport to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a quiet victory over Montenegro by 2 to 0. However, conceded two goals at the end, 37 and 41 minutes into the second half, stumbling and leaving the setting for the last round.

You two goals from Memphis Depay would guarantee the first place in group G, even because the Norway, without the injured Haaland, tied 0-0 at home to Latvia. However, goals from Vukotic and Vujnovic changed everything. In the last round, the Netherlands host Norway, while Turkey visit Montenegro.

the key has Holland itself as leader, with 20 points and 23 goals from balance. In second place comes from Turkey, with 18 points and 10 goals in the balance. At third place is Norway, also with 18 points, but 9 goals in the balance. Only the first place qualifies for the World Cup, while the second place leader will go to the repechage. The third will be out.

Whoever qualified for the World Cup this Saturday was the Belgium. executioner of Brazil in 2018, the team of De Bruyne and Lukaku beat Estonia 3-1 this Saturday and secured first place in group E, which also has Wales and Czech republic alive by the recap.

Getty Images

Wales and Czech Republic, are already guaranteed in the recap due to ranking rules through the Nations League ranking.